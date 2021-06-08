Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Invests $356,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,354,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,255,000 after purchasing an additional 985,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $77,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,019,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

