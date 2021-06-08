Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $261,000 Investment in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Outfront Media by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 468,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,744,000. Finally, Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,557,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

