Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

