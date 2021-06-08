Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases New Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $59.41 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.10.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 23.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

