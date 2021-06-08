Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases Shares of 12,695 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,742,000 after purchasing an additional 570,883 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,290,000 after purchasing an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $27.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.71 per share, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

