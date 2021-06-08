Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will report $902.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $886.70 million and the highest is $913.50 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

MAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.21. 1,621,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

