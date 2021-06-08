Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.92.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.
Shares of MXIM traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,711. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.00.
In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
Read More: Do Tariffs Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.