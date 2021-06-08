Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of MXIM traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,711. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $102.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.00.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

