mdf commerce (MDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

mdf commerce stock opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$295.12 million and a P/E ratio of -15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. mdf commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$5.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.78.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Friday, March 19th.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.