mdf commerce (MDF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th. Analysts expect mdf commerce to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:MDF opened at C$10.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$295.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.78. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$5.65 and a 12 month high of C$16.90.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

