Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Medallia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Medallia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 1.52. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

In other Medallia news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $65,733.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 9,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $280,648.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock worth $9,971,805 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Medallia by 1,583.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medallia by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 51,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

