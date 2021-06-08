MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Receives $1.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

MEDIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.41. 203,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.46.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

