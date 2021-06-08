Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 13,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 163,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $20,607,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.54. 141,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,679,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $163.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

