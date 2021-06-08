Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $334,012.61 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a total market cap of $334,012.61 and $9.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00487267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,524,400 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.