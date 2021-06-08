Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) Insider Acquires A$21,000.00 in Stock

Melbana Energy Limited (ASX:MAY) insider Michael Sandy purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get Melbana Energy alerts:

Melbana Energy Company Profile

Melbana Energy Limited engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in Cuba and Australia. The company holds interests in the Tassie Shoal Methanol and LNG project located in Australia. It also has interests in the Block 9 production sharing contract and the Santa Cruz incremental oil recovery project in Cuba, as well as WA-488-P located in the Joseph Bonaparte Gulf in northern Australia.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Melbana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melbana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.