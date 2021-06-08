MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Raised to $2,250.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price target upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a sector perform rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,787.84.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,325.19 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $840.43 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,274.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,467.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

