Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 336.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $22,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after purchasing an additional 35,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $376.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,674. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $258.61 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

