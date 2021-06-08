Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $38.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1,502.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,273 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. 141,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,506. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

