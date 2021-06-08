Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,741 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.14. 1,292,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,014,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.