Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 448,001 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 421.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,001 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.27% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $53,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 201,032 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 381,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21,024.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $102.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,608. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

