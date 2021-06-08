Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 676,925 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 2,344.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 705,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 676,925 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 0.7% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $77,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.31. The stock had a trading volume of 227,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,448. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.12.

