Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $823,846.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00010188 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

