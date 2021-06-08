Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €11.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.89).

Shares of Metro stock opened at €11.70 ($13.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.81. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

