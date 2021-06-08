Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Trading 7.6% Higher

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.92. 47,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,776,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MILE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Metromile in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MILE. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,564,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,574,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,030,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,571,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,406,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

