Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OUKPY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Metso Outotec Oyj to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

OUKPY opened at $6.21 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

