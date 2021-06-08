Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.06. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

