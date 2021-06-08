Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post sales of $44.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $184.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.57. The company had a trading volume of 22,221,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,391,711. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $184.01 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

