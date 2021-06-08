Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 120,575 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 120,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 673.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,412,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,393,000 after buying an additional 1,229,823 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,062,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,583,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,593,000 after acquiring an additional 708,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,433,000.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,078 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01.

