Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after purchasing an additional 185,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288,438. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.