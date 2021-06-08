Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.68. 4,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82.

