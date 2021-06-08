Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 10,187 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,187 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,242. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $42.56 and a one year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

