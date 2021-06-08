Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 87 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,438,000.

TIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.76 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

