Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,585 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,492,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. 6,829,326 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

