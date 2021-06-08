Midwest Holding Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 15th

Midwest’s (NASDAQ:MDWT) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 15th. Midwest had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $70.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Midwest has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $146.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Midwest will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,973,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $6,161,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Midwest during the 1st quarter worth $3,333,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

