Minereum (MNE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $86,734.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $86,734.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00073401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00027187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00987370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,306.83 or 0.09980756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00052053 BTC.

About Minereum

MNE is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,397,361 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.