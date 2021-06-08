Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

NYSE:MG opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mistras Group has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.34 million, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.16.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.90 million. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

