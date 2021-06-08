Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 43.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 446,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CTS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTS opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.72. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 9.54%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

