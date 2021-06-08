Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,703.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 3.13. Everi Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $23.14.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.