Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 25,525 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,525 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,014,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 30,909 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 60,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCYO opened at $14.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $338.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 88.03% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

