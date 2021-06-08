Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,929 ($25.20). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,910 ($24.95), with a volume of 377,525 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MNDI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,993.57 ($26.05).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,725.26.

In other news, insider Mike Powell purchased 5,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, for a total transaction of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

About Mondi (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

