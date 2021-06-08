Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Purchases C$24,000.00 in Stock

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,240,000.

Harris Kupperman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mongolia Growth Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Harris Kupperman bought 18,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,250.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Harris Kupperman purchased 46,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,948.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Harris Kupperman purchased 2,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$920.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Harris Kupperman purchased 1,500 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$690.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Harris Kupperman purchased 35,000 shares of Mongolia Growth Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,100.00.

CVE YAK traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.51. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.47. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45.

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.