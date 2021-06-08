Morgan Stanley Boosts Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target to $8.50

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $7.80 to $8.50 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Quotient Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quotient Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

QUOT opened at $11.41 on Monday. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $55,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 13,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $155,812.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,801.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,535 shares of company stock valued at $665,481. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Quotient Technology by 3.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quotient Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

