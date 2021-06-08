Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,013,487.20 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,649 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.80, for a total transaction of $2,013,487.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,605,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,355,278.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total transaction of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $231.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

