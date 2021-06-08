Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuit by 1,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Intuit by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTU stock traded up $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.71. 17,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.89. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.19 and a 1 year high of $463.62. The stock has a market cap of $126.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

