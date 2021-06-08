Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 8,580 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,078,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,856 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,876. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

In related news, insider Drew Burks sold 1,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $94,226.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,982,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,967,988. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

