Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $603.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $656.67. The company has a market capitalization of $580.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

