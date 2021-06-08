Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,016 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,232,158. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 132.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

