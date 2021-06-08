Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.41% of The Howard Hughes worth $21,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 502,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $653,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,855,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HHC shares. BWS Financial upped their price objective on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

HHC stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.40 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

