Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

RMD traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.67. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,175. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.57 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,219 shares of company stock worth $5,744,679. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

