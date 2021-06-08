Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,350 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,638 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.2% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

