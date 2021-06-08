Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth about $220,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSRGY. Zacks Investment Research raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.67. 159,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,294. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Nestlé Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

